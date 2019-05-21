Kelepi Tanginoa joins Wakefield Trinity on deal until end of 2021

Kelepi Tanginoa started his career with Parramatta Eels

Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile middle and back row Kelepi Tanginoa on a deal until the end of 2021.

The 25-year-old Australian, previously with Manly Sea Eagles, arrives in time for Trinity's Magic Weekend meeting with Catalans at Anfield on Saturday.

"I'm really excited to be joining," said Tanginoa. "I'm just trying to stay ready if called upon this weekend."

Tanginoa started his career at Parramatta Eels before playing for for North Queensland Cowboys.