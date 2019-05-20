Danny McGuire: Legendary half-back to retire and take on Hull KR recruitment role

Danny McGuire won eight Super League titles in his time at Leeds

Veteran former Great Britain and England half-back Danny McGuire will finish his playing career at the end of the season with Hull KR, and take up a head of recruitment role from 2020.

McGuire, 36, joined Rovers from Leeds Rhinos in 2018, ending a 16-year spell with his hometown team in which he won eight titles and two Challenge Cups.

He has since played 34 games for Rovers, scoring seven tries.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to a new challenge," McGuire said.

This season will be last of a remarkable career for McGuire, which also took in three World Club Challenges and more than 450 games at club and Test level.

Speaking to the club website, the former East Leeds amateur also confirmed he would be working with the Robins' half-backs and with the academy set-up.

"I've only ever played rugby league so I'm excited for the next chapter in my life," McGuire added. "I'm really grateful to Neil Hudgell (owner) and Mike Smith (CEO) for the opportunity. It's something I'm looking forward to sinking my teeth into.

"Recruitment is going to be the main focus but I'm also going to be doing some work with the half-backs in coaching, the academy and the commercial department.

"It's a really rounded role and as a player, to get an opportunity like this when you're finished, there's not many jobs out there like it so I jumped at the chance."

Two props depart with injuries

Nick Scruton (left) and Lee Jewitt have both made the decision to step away from rugby league

Hull Kingston Rovers props Nick Scruton and Lee Jewitt have left the club with immediate effect, both on the advice of medical professionals.

Scruton, 34, has not featured for Rovers this season and, following a chat with his surgeon about an undisclosed issue, has opted to retire.

Jewitt, 32, has only played three games in 2019 due to injuries and concussion, and will take an indefinite break.

"It's pretty devastating," Scruton told the club website.

"The thought of not ever playing rugby again. It's been a big part of my life for a long time, and it will be hard to get my head around."

Jewitt added: "It felt like the right decision. At the end of the day, the club want a player on the field week in week out and I've not been able to give them that."