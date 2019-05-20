Jansin Turgut: Ex-Hull & Salford player in Ibiza hospital with 'severe injuries'

Ex-Hull FC and Salford Red Devils back-rower Jansin Turgut is in hospital in Ibiza with "severe injuries".

Turgut, released by the Red Devils earlier this month after an internal investigation into an off-the-field matter, has been taken to the Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic.

Salford say they are in contact with the 23-year-old's family to establish further details.

Since making his debut for Hull, he has scored 11 tries in 57 games.

Hull added in a post on social media that they are "saddened to learn of the news concerning former player Jansin Turgut".

The club added: "On behalf of the players, coaches and staff at the club, our thoughts are with Jansin and his family at this difficult time."

More to follow.