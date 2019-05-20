Jansin Turgut: Ex-Hull & Salford player in Ibiza hospital with 'severe injuries'

Breaking news

Ex-Hull FC and Salford Red Devils back-rower Jansin Turgut is in hospital in Ibiza with "severe injuries".

Turgut, released by the Red Devils earlier this month after an internal investigation into an off-the-field matter, has been taken to the Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic.

Salford say they are in contact with the 23-year-old's family to establish further details.

Since making his debut for Hull, he has scored 11 tries in 57 games.

Hull added in a post on social media that they are "saddened to learn of the news concerning former player Jansin Turgut".

The club added: "On behalf of the players, coaches and staff at the club, our thoughts are with Jansin and his family at this difficult time."

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you