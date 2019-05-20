Jesse Sene-Lefao: Castleford Tigers grant forward leave to return to Australia

Jeese Sene-Lefao joined Castleford before the start of the 2017 Super League season

Castleford Tigers have allowed forward Jesse Sene-Lefao to return to Australia indefinitely on compassionate grounds.

The 29-year-old former Cronulla player left England on Sunday, said Tigers' director of rugby Jon Wells.

"He knows he will be missed in the short term but he also knows he has our full support and backing," added Wells.

"We have placed no timeframe on his return and we will work around Jesse on this one. We are a family club and family comes first."