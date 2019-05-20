Chester Butler: Huddersfield to sign Halifax centre from next season

Chester Butler has made three appearances in the Championship for Halifax this season

Huddersfield Giants have signed centre Chester Butler from Championship side Halifax on a three-year deal to begin next season.

The 23-year-old Wales international made his first-team debut in 2016 and has made four appearances this season.

"I've always wanted to go full-time and test my abilities, which I haven't been able to do part-time," he said.

"I can't wait to play in Super League. It's been a dream of mine and to get the opportunity to do so is amazing."