Salford & Wakefield agree loan swap deal for Junior Sa'u and Pauli Pauli

Junior Sa'u has been with Salford since the start of the 2014 Super League season

Wakefield have signed Salford centre Junior Sa'u on a one-month loan deal, with Trinity forward Pauli Pauli moving the other way on the same terms.

Sa'u, 32, has been added as cover for injured duo Joe Arundel and Bill Tupou.

"Wakefield are a club that are getting better each year and I believe they can go all the way," said Sa'u.

Trinity coach Chris Chester said Pauli's move would give the 24-year-old "more game time" with his first-team chances limited so far this season.