Super League: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Joe Burgess scored a hat-trick of tries when Wigan Warriors beat Catalans Dragons 42-0 at home in March

Betfred Super League Venue: Nou Camp Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons will be without full-back Sam Tomkins when they face his former side Wigan Warriors at Barcelona's Nou Camp on Saturday.

Tomkins suffered a back injury in the Dragons' Challenge Cup win against Doncaster and is not fit to feature.

Meanwhile, Wigan make just the one change following their narrow Challenge Cup defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Morgan Escare comes into the Cherry and Whites' 19-man squad to face his former club, replacing Jake Shorrocks.

The match is expected to break the record for the biggest attendance for a Super League game outside of a Grand Final.

In their last meeting, Wigan comfortably beat Catalans 42-0 at the DW Stadium in March but Adrian Lam's side went on to lose their following three games.

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Where we're sitting in the table at the moment [eighth] is not ideal but we understand that for us to make a move up the ladder and be a serious contender at the end of the season, it all starts now.

"We've got a few senior players back in the last month. We played really well against Warrington in the Challenge Cup but came away with a loss.

"You always play better when you've got senior players with leadership and voice, not so much in the game but in the preparation for training."

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Baitieri, Yaha, Kasiano.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

Referee: B. Thaler.