Super League: St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Jack Welsby replaces Danny Richardson as St Helens look to maintain their four-point lead at the top of Super League

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens make two changes ahead of the visit of Salford Red Devils on Friday.

James Bentley and Jack Welsby both come into Justin Holbrook's squad in place of James Roby and Danny Richardson.

Pauli Pauli is named in Salford's squad for the first time since he joined on a one-month loan from Wakefield, with Junior Sa'u moving the other way.

Meanwhile, Logan Tomkins returns as the Red Devils look to bounce back from their Challenge Cup defeat by Hull KR.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Taia, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote Costello, Welsby.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Pauli, Hastings.

Referee: S. Mikalauskas