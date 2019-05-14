Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Thursday, 16 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Leeds are without centre Konrad Hurrell for the visit of rivals Castleford with a hamstring injury.
However, half-back Richie Myler, prop Brad Singleton and back-rower James Donaldson all return for Richard Agar after Saturday's defeat by Bradford.
The Tigers welcome back winger Greg Eden, who missed the Hull defeat, while last Friday's late additions Paul McShane and Grant Millington remain.
Teenage hooker Brad Jinks is also included in Daryl Powell's squad.
Leeds (from): Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, McClelland, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai
Castleford (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Jinks, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Trueman, Watts