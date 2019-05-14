Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Konrad Hurrell
Konrad Hurrell is injured despite featuring in the Challenge Cup tie against Bradford
Betfred Super League
Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Thursday, 16 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds are without centre Konrad Hurrell for the visit of rivals Castleford with a hamstring injury.

However, half-back Richie Myler, prop Brad Singleton and back-rower James Donaldson all return for Richard Agar after Saturday's defeat by Bradford.

The Tigers welcome back winger Greg Eden, who missed the Hull defeat, while last Friday's late additions Paul McShane and Grant Millington remain.

Teenage hooker Brad Jinks is also included in Daryl Powell's squad.

Leeds (from): Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, McClelland, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai

Castleford (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Egodo, Jinks, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Trueman, Watts

