Challenge Cup quarter-finals: BBC to show Bradford v Halifax all-Championship tie

Coral Challenge Cup quarter-finals Dates: 30 May-2 Jun Coverage: Live on BBC TV, with selected ties on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra

Bradford Bulls will again feature in the BBC's Challenge Cup coverage when their quarter-final against fellow Championship side Halifax is shown live on BBC Two on Sunday, 2 June.

The Bulls shocked Leeds 24-22 in Saturday's tie on BBC One, in front of the biggest last-16 crowd since 2015.

In addition, the semi-final draw will also be broadcast live after the match.

Super League leaders St Helens host fellow high-fliers Wakefield Trinity in the BBC One live game on 1 June.

Holders Catalans Dragons continue their defence of the trophy away to Hull FC, the side that lifted the trophy in the previous two seasons, while Hull KR host last season's runners-up Warrington.

The Bradford v Halifax game means a second-tier side will feature in the Challenge Cup semi-finals for the first time since Justin Morgan's Hull KR were beaten by eventual winners St Helens in 2006.

"It's exciting for Bradford, Halifax and the Championship competition that the BBC will be back at Odsal for their quarter final," said RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster. "In the knowledge that the winners will become the first non-Super League club to reach the semi finals for 13 years."

Quarter final schedule