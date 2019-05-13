Olsi Krasniqi: London Broncos sign prop on a deal until the end of the season

Olsi Krasniqi grew up in West London and joined the Broncos academy

London Broncos have re-signed Toronto Wolfpack prop Olsi Krasniqi on a deal until the end of the season.

Albania-born Krasniqi, 26, grew up in Feltham and came through the Broncos academy system to make 92 first-grade appearances between 2010 and 2014.

He then had spells at Salford and Toronto and most recently on loan to Bradford Bulls earlier this year.

"It is great to have Olsi back and we are looking forward to working with him," head coach Danny Ward said.

"He is one of our own, a London lad who came through our system and he brings with him a lot of Super League experience."