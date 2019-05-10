Jansin Turgut: Salford Red Devils terminate contract of back-row

Jansin Turgut scored one try in 10 Super League appearances for Salford Red Devils this season

Salford Red Devils have terminated the contract of back-row Jansin Turgut following an internal investigation.

The 23-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Devils this season and joined the club for 2019 season from Hull FC.

It is unclear what Turgut, who has also represented Turkey at an international level, is alleged to have done.

"The club would like to thank Jansin for his time at the Red Devils and will be making no further comment on the subject," a club statement said.