Super League Academy melee between Wigan and Bradford leads to 11 bans

The Super League Academy match between Bradford's and Wigan's under-19s took place at Odsal

A melee during an under-19s match between Wigan and Bradford has resulted in 11 players being banned - six from the Warriors and five from the Bulls.

All of them were charged with "striking, running in and punching" in the 71st minute of a Super League Academy game on 1 May.

Wigan's Joseph Shorrocks and Bradford's Bradley Gallagher were both sent off.

Nine players received a one-match ban but Wigan's Callum Green and Bradford's Keelan Foster will miss a further game.

Green, who scored a hat-trick in his side's 44-12 win, was adjudged as a more serious offender during the incident.

Bulls prop Foster's additional punishment comes because he was also sin-binned five minutes later for a dangerous tackle.

An RFL spokesman said: "This type of incident is not a common occurrence, and discipline within the game at all levels must be paramount. It is rare for so many players to be suspended from a single incident, but again it is important that all players, of whatever age, realise this sort of conduct is unacceptable, and carries consequences.

"All our clubs have an excellent record at this level of working with their players to reinforce the message conveyed by any suspensions, and we are confident the same will apply here.

"The players and clubs do have the right to challenge their punishment, although none have yet advised us that they will be doing so."