Aaron Smith: St Helens hooker extends deal with Super League leaders

Aaron Smith made his Saints debut against Catalans last season

St Helens hooker Aaron Smith has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old has made four appearances for the Super League leaders this season, scoring two tries.

"I am delighted Aaron has signed on for another three years," head coach Justin Holbrook told the club website.

"Aaron has proven this season he is a Super League player. His performances this season have shown what a bright future he has."