Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Wigan old boy Jack Hughes scored the last of Warrington's four tries in the 25-12 Super League win against the Warriors in March
Coral Challenge Cup
Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 May Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: 14:05-16:15 BBC One (Forum 16:15-16:40) and Red Button, Updates on Radio Merseyside & Radio Manchester, live scores/report on website

Warrington's Challenge Cup sixth-round tie with record 19-times winners Wigan is a repeat of last year's Grand Final.

But although Wigan won at Old Trafford that day, they have struggled to hit top form this season and lost 25-12 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in March.

Warrington make one change to their squad, bringing back Ben Murdoch-Masila in place of veteran Ben Westwood.

Wigan have prop Tony Clubb and winger Joe Burgess back, while centre Dan Sarginson could also be passed fit.

Sarginson has a chance of playing after missing his side's last four games with an ankle injury, but Wigan remain without their long-term absentees, forward Liam Farrell (pectoral), wingers Dom Manfredi (knee), Tom Davies (ankle) and half-back Jarrod Sammut.

Warrington remain without winger Tom Lineham (knee) and Jake Mamo (ankle), who scored the Wire's opening try in this season's first meeting.

Sunday's last-16 tie, which is to be shown live on BBC One, is a meeting of the beaten Wembley finalists in the last two seasons, Wigan losing to Hull in 2017 and eight-times winners Warrington to Catalans last August.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

