Challenge Cup: Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos

John Kear
Bradford Bulls coach John Kear has won the Challenge Cup with Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC
Coral Challenge Cup
Venue: Odsal Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bradford Bulls welcome back Jake Webster and Colton Roche in place of Brandon Pickersgill and Evan Hodgson.

This is the first game between the West Yorkshire rivals since Bradford were relegated from Super League in 2014.

Leeds Rhinos interim head coach Richard Agar has recalled Wellington Albert, Konrad Hurrell, Ashton Golding and Callum McLelland.

Ava Seumanufagai keeps his place, having played just 48 hours after arriving in the country last week.

Bradford Bulls (from): Crossley, Doyle, Farrell, Foggin-Johnston, Grant, Green, Hallas, Kirk, Lilley, Milnes, Minchella, Oakes, Peltier, Roche, Ryan, Storton, Webster, Wildie, Wood.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, McLelland, Newman, Albert, Seumanufagai.

