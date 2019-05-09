Challenge Cup: Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

Ken Sio
Ken Sio spent two seasons with Hull KR
Coral Challenge Cup
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils have made one change from the team that beat Leeds Rhinos last week.

Former Hull KR man Ken Sio returns in place of Mark Flanagan after seven weeks out.

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins and full-back Will Dagger return to the squad after missing the defeat by St Helens.

Winger Will Oakes (quad) is out, while on-loan prop Antoni Maria has not been given permission to play in the cup by parent side Catalans Dragons.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Hastings.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Tomkins, Hauraki, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Harrison, Rooks.

