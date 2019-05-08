Challenge Cup: Dewsbury Rams v Halifax

Dewsbury's Adam Ryder and Robbie Ward applaud the fans for their support after victory over Thatto Heath
Dewsbury beat fourth-tier Thatto Heath Crusaders 36-10 in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup
Coral Challenge Cup
Venue: Tetley's Stadium Date: Friday, 10 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Dewsbury Rams are bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2000 when they host Halifax on Friday (20:00 BST).

The Rams are 10th in the Championship table, two places below the visitors.

Halifax were 26-0 winners when the two sides met in the league on 10 March, and have been victorious in eight of the past 10 meetings.

The two clubs have previously met 11 times in the Challenge Cup, with the most recent of those matches in 1962.

Dewsbury (from): S. Brown, Field, Finn, Gabriel, Garratt, Igbinedion, Kibula, Kilner, Knowles, Mackay, Morton, T. Richardson, Ryder, Sheriffe, Trout, Walshaw, Ward, Whiteley, Worrincy.

Halifax (from): Barber, Butler, Cooper, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Fairbank, Fleming, Kavanagh, Kaye, Larroyer, Laulu-Togagae, Moore, Morris, Murrell, Robinson, Saltonstall, Tyrer, White, Woodburn-Hall.

