Challenge Cup: Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 10 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity have brought back-rower James Batchelor into their squad to face Widnes following a knee injury.

Batchelor is the only change to Chris Chester's squad, following the news that Tinirau Arona faces a long lay-off following a knee ligament injury.

The Vikings are unchanged for the trip over the Pennines, following Sunday's win against Swinton.

Several senior players have been left out, including Anthony Gelling and Harrison Hansen.

Friday's tie comes 40 years after the two teams met in the 1979 Challenge Cup final, which Widnes won 12-3 against the Dreadnoughts at the old Wembley.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Randell, Reynolds, Wood

Widnes (from): Brand, Cahill, J. Chapelhow, T. Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Freeman, Farnworth, Hatton, Johnstone, Leuluai, Lyons, Norman, Owens, Roby, Speakman, Walker, Walsh, Wilde