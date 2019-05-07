David Furner: Leeds Rhinos sack head coach after 14 Super League games
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos have sacked head coach David Furner, who had been in charge for only 14 Super League games.
Leeds are third-from-bottom of Super League after just four league wins this season - Furner's first in charge.
The 47-year-old moved to the role during the winter, having been assistant at South Sydney Rabbitohs.
As a player, the Australian made 47 appearances as a forward for Rhinos and was part of the side that won the Super League Grand Final in 2004.
