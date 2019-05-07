David Furner: Leeds Rhinos sack head coach after 14 Super League games

Leeds Rhinos have sacked head coach David Furner, who had been in charge for only 14 Super League games.

Leeds are third-from-bottom of Super League after just four league wins this season - Furner's first in charge.

The 47-year-old moved to the role during the winter, having been assistant at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

As a player, the Australian made 47 appearances as a forward for Rhinos and was part of the side that won the Super League Grand Final in 2004.

More to follow.

