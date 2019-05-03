Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens

Tommy Makinson did not feature for St Helens in Sunday's win over Catalans because of a back injury

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 5 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens will be without prop Luke Thompson, who will be out for more than a month with an ankle injury, when they travel to Hull KR on Sunday.

But captain James Roby is included and Tommy Makinson is fit for the Super League leaders after a back issue.

Hull KR have made two changes to their 19-man squad.

Captain Joel Tomkins is out, but Antoni Maria is poised to make his home debut after joining Rovers on loan from Catalans Dragons in April.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Hauraki, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Rooks, Bardle, Maria.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Coote, Costello, Welsby.