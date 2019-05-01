Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Jordan Turner missed the Warrington defeat as he faced concussion protocols

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield are bolstered by the return of centre Jordan Turner, after he missed the Warrington loss through the seven-day concussion protocols.

Oliver Roberts is also back, while Joe Wardle is absent as he too goes through concussion checks.

Wakefield name an unchanged 19-man squad, and hope to call on prop Craig Kopczak after plantar fasciitis forced him to miss the Hull loss.

Hooker Tyler Randell could also return, having not featured since round one.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai. Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, L. Senior, I. Senior

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Randell, Reynolds, Wood