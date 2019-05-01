Super League: Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

London Broncos beat Wigan Warriors 18-16 in the reverse fixture on 3 March

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 2 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors will be without winger Joe Burgess against London Broncos on Thursday because of a knee injury.

However, prop Romain Navarette returns to the Warriors' squad after overcoming a knee problem of his own.

Bottom club London have lost their past seven games in all competitions, although they did beat reigning champions Wigan on 3 March.

Hooker Eloi Pellisier is back in the squad after concussion, but Matty Gee (also concussion) has been left out.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.