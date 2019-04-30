Catalans Dragons: David Mead, Kenny Edwards & Mickael Simon out with concussion

Mickael Simon helped Catalans Dragons win the Challenge Cup last season

Catalans Dragons will be without David Mead, Kenny Edwards and Mickael Simon for Friday's match at Hull FC because of concussion protocols.

Mead and Edwards were hurt in Sunday's 50-14 loss at leaders St Helens, with Papua New Guinea winger Mead carried off on a stretcher after treatment.

The French club have now confirmed that prop Simon will also sit out the team's next Super League fixture.

They start their Challenge Cup defence the following week against Doncaster.