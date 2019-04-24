Daryl Clark: Warrington Wolves hooker extends deal to 2023 season

Daryl Clark has scored 28 tries in 134 Warrington games since his move from Castleford

England hooker Daryl Clark has signed an extension to his contract with Warrington, which will now expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Clark, 26, joined the Wolves from Castleford after the 2014 season and has since scored 28 tries in 134 games.

He was part of the Wire side which reached both the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final in 2018, and also has eight international caps.

"I see him playing a pivotal part in our club," boss Steve Price said.

"He's still got a lot of good years of footy ahead of him and there's a lot more improvement to come too."

The 2014 Man of Steel has crossed for four tries in 12 games for Warrington this season, nine of which have been won by Price's side.

"I think this club is striving to be the best; you just have to look at the signings made over the last couple of years to see that," said Clark.

"I feel that the club and team are going places and I am happy to be a part of that for years to come. We are building something special here."