Antoni Maria: Hull KR sign Catalans Dragons forward on loan

Antoni Maria has featured in the Super League over the past seven seasons

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed forward Antoni Maria from Super League rivals Catalans Dragons on an initial one-month loan.

The 32-year-old former Leigh Centurions player has made 60 appearances for Catalans in two spells with the French side.

He will provide front-row cover for Hull KR's Mose Masoe and Mitch Garbutt.

The France international can also plan in the back row and will be eligible for Sunday's game at Leeds Rhinos.