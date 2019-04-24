Joe Wardill: Hull KR player forced to retire aged 21 due to injury

Joe Wardill played eight times in the Super League in 2016, scoring two tries

Hull Kingston Rovers player Joe Wardill has been forced to retire from rugby league at the age of 21.

The centre/back-row has struggled with a number of hip injuries over the past three years.

"I've had surgery on my right hip three times in the last two-and-a-half years and it was my own decision to call it a day," he told the club website.

"The club were fantastic in giving me a three-year deal to try and get myself fit again, but it wasn't to be."

Wardill will still be involved with the club after accepting the role of assistant coach for their new women's team.