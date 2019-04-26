Super League: St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Regan Grace
St Helens won both matches during the Easter weekend to move four points clear at the top of Super League
Betfred Super League
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens are without captain James Roby and winger Tommy Makinson for Sunday's home game against Catalans Dragons.

Roby is rested, Makinson has a back problem and Morgan Knowles is banned, but Theo Fages and Zeb Taia return.

Catalans are the only side to beat St Helens in Super League this season.

Scrum-half Matty Smith could face his former club, but Fouad Yaha, Ben Garcia, Michael McIlorum and Jodie Broughton are all out.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Naiqama, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Taia, Paulo, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello, Batchelor, Welsby.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Kasiano, Tomkins.

