Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Antoni Maria joined Hull KR on an initial one-month loan deal on Thursday

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Adam Cuthbertson, Jack Walker and Cameron Smith all return for Leeds Rhinos after missing Monday's narrow derby defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Callum McLelland also come back in, but forwards Brett Ferres, Wellington Albert and Nathaniel Peteru are out.

Antoni Maria is in line to make his Hull KR debut after signing on loan from Catalans Dragons.

Ryan Lannon is also named in the 19-man squad after a 10-week injury layoff.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Trout.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Tomkins, Hauraki, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Harrison, Maria.