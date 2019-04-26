Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

Danny Houghton
Danny Houghton's Hull FC side have won seven of their opening 12 Suepr League matches
Betfred Super League
Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC captain Danny Houghton is recalled as head coach Lee Radford makes five changes to his 19-man squad.

Josh Griffin, Mickey Paea, Gareth Ellis and Danny Washbrook also come in, while Mark Minichiello (neck) is among those to be omitted.

Wakefield are without Joe Arundel, who will be absent for three months after surgery on a pectoral muscle injury.

Matty Ashurst has been ruled out for five weeks with a foot problem, but Tyler Randell (shoulder) is back.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Westerman, Connor, Green, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Washbrook, Ellis, Wynne.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Randell, Reynolds, Wood.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you