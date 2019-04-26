Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

Danny Houghton's Hull FC side have won seven of their opening 12 Suepr League matches

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC captain Danny Houghton is recalled as head coach Lee Radford makes five changes to his 19-man squad.

Josh Griffin, Mickey Paea, Gareth Ellis and Danny Washbrook also come in, while Mark Minichiello (neck) is among those to be omitted.

Wakefield are without Joe Arundel, who will be absent for three months after surgery on a pectoral muscle injury.

Matty Ashurst has been ruled out for five weeks with a foot problem, but Tyler Randell (shoulder) is back.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Westerman, Connor, Green, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Washbrook, Ellis, Wynne.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Randell, Reynolds, Wood.