Super League: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers beat Wigan 38-28 in the reverse fixture at the start of the month

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors welcome back Dan Sarginson from an ankle injury and Sam Powell after his two-match suspension.

The Warriors fought back after falling behind to end a three-match losing streak at Salford on Monday.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has been forced into two changes after their loss at Catalans.

Junior Moors serves a one-match ban and Michael Shenton is out after a knock in the defeat in France, so Calum Turner and Jacques O'Neill come in.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bullock, Burgess, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

Castleford Tigers (from): Aston, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Eden, Egodo, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Peachey, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.