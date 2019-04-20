Super League: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

Sam Tomkins
Sam Tomkins was unable to help Catalans to victory at Castleford on the opening weekend
Betfred Super League
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

Utility back David Mead returns from injury for Catalans Dragons, who also have centre Brayden Wiliame back from suspension for the visit of Castleford.

However, Fouad Yaha, Ben Garcia, Matty Smith, Micky McIlorum and Jodie Broughton all remain absent.

Castleford bring Paul McShane, Tuoyo Egodo, Chris Clarkson and Lewis Peachey in for the trip to Perpignan.

Oliver Holmes and Jesse Sene-Lefao are injured while Jacques O'Neill and Calum Turner drop out.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins

Castleford (from): Aston, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Eden, Egodo, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Peachey, Shenton, Smith, Trueman, Watts

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you