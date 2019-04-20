Super League: St Helens v Hull FC

Adam Swift returns from a loan spell at Leigh Centurions in the Championship

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Humberside, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens have brought Adam Swift and Joe Batchelor back from loans to feature in the 19-man squad.

They come in as cover for Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, while Jack Ashworth replaces Zeb Taia and Jack Welsby is in for Theo Fages.

Hull FC rotate their squad after Friday's emphatic derby win against Hull KR.

Chris Green, Ratu Naulago, Cameron Scott, Jordan Thompson, Brad Fash and Jez Litten all come in.

Both teams won their respective local derbies on Good Friday, with Saints beating Wigan after Hull ran in nine tries in their victory against city rivals Rovers.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote, Batchelor, Welsby

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Mau, Logan, Litten, Scott, Naulago, Wynne