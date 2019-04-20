Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings has been a major player for Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Manchester commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils have named an unchanged 19-man squad from Friday's impressive win against Warrington.

The Red Devils have lost their past four home meetings with Wigan coming into this game, and have not beaten them in five attempts.

Wigan will have half-back Jake Shorrocks available despite his withdrawal on a stretcher with a neck injury against St Helens.

Tom Davies, however, has broken his ankle and makes way for Liam Marshall.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Murray, Olpherts, Inu, Hastings

Wigan (from): Bourouh, Bullock, Burgess, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O'Loughlin, Partington, Jake Shorrocks, Smith, Smithies, Tautai, Williams