Super League: Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos

Veteran full-back Scott Grix is named in the Giants squad for the Bank Holiday Monday game

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford has brought versatile forward Jon Luke Kirby and full-back Scott Grix into the squad.

Alex Mellor also returns after missing the Good Friday defeat by Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

London are without half-back Jordan Abdull after the challenge on him which led to his withdrawal against Catalans.

Pacy winger Kieran Dixon comes in, while hooker Sam Davis is also a potential debutant.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Grix, Russell, Kirby, Joe Wardle

London (from): Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates