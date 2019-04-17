Super League: Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Ben Westwood returns for the first time since March's win against Wigan

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 19 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington have restored centre Bryson Goodwin and veteran back-rower Ben Westwood to the squad for Good Friday's round of Super League games.

Winger Tom Lineham is suspended, and hooker Danny Walker has been left out by head coach Steve Price.

Salford's one change is necessary because winger Ed Chamberlain is ruled out after suffering a serious injury against Rochdale in the Challenge Cup.

Prop Dan Murray comes into Ian Watson's squad as replacement.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Westwood

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Murray, Olpherts, Inu, Hastings