Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Kallum Watkins
Kallum Watkins has scored two tries in eight Super League appearances this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 19 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos recall Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell and Brad Dwyer after they were rested for the Challenge Cup first-round win at Workington.

Forward Trent Merrin remains in Australia on compassionate leave.

Huddersfield Giants include prop Paul Clough for the first time this season as they look to secure their fourth win in five games.

Lee Gaskell drops out of the squad with a knock picked up in their victory over Castleford Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Trout, Albert.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Joe Wardle.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you