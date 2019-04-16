Super League: London Broncos v Catalans Dragons
|Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Thursday, 18 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website
Jacob Ogden maintains his place in the London squad while Luke Yates, Rob Butler, Rhys Williams and Dan Hindmarsh are added to Danny Ward's 19.
Broncos return to Super League action having been knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Halifax last week.
Catalans have brought Kenny Edwards, Matty Smith, Lambert Belmas and Arthur Romano into the squad for the trip.
Brayden Wiliame is suspended, while David Mead, Fouad Yaha and Ben Garcia are injured and miss out.
London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Fleming, Gee, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Morgan, Ogden, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates
Catalans (from): Gigot, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins