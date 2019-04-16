Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Mason Caton-Brown is back for Wakefield after a spell at Toronto

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 18 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Fit-again forward Nathan Massey is set to return for Castleford, who have also included Will Maher and brought Cory Aston back from Newcastle.

Matt Cook, Tuoyo Egodo and Grant Millington make way for the trio following the defeat by Huddersfield.

Winger Mason Caton-Brown has re-signed with Wakefield Trinity and goes straight into the squad for the game.

He is joined in the 19 by back-rower Chris Annakin - recalled from Dewsbury - and utility back Ben Reynolds.

Castleford (from): Aston, Clare, Clark, Eden, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, Milner, Minikin, Moors, O'Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Reynolds, Wood