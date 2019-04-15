Sam Powell: Wigan hooker among four banned after dangerous tackle

Wigan's Sam Powell was punished for a dangerous tackle against Wakefield

Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell is among four players set to miss Super League fixtures over the Easter weekend after they were given suspensions.

Powell, 26, received a two-match ban by the Rugby Football League for a dangerous tackle on Wakefield's Reece Lyne in Super League on Friday.

Hull KR will be without winger Ryan Shaw, 26, for two games after a dangerous throw in the Challenge Cup.

Warrington's Tom Lineham and Catalans' Brayden Williame will miss one match.

If Wigan accept the notice, Powell, who recently suffered an ankle injury, will miss the reigning champions' Good Friday derby with St Helens and an Easter Monday visit to Salford.

Powell's team mate Joe Shorrocks and Wakefield's Pauli Pauli avoided bans after officials gave them charges of dangerous contact and striking respectively.