Challenge Cup sixth-round draw: Holders Catalans at home to third-tier Doncaster
-
- From the section Rugby League
Defending champions Catalans Dragons will host League 1 side Doncaster in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
Monday's draw also paired Warrington at home to Wigan while Super League leaders St Helens visit Huddersfield in another all-top-flight affair.
The ties will be played during the weekend of 11-12 May.
Catalans became the first club from outside the UK to win the competition last year, beating Warrington in the final at Wembley.
- Third-tier Doncaster reach last 16 of Challenge Cup
- Sign up for live match notifications on the BBC Sport app
Last season's top eight Super League clubs enter the cup at this sixth-round stage, with third-tier Doncaster the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition.
There will be at least one Championship side in the quarter-finals as Dewsbury welcome Halifax, while Bradford host Leeds in another Yorkshire derby - the first time the sides have met competitively since the Bulls dropped out of Super League in 2014.
The draw was made by former Great Britain Lions players Paul Sculthorpe and Jon Wilkin, live on the BBC Sport website.
Challenge Cup sixth-round draw
Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers
Dewsbury Rams v Halifax
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
Catalans Dragons v Doncaster
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings