Darnell McIntosh: Huddersfield Giants full-back signs new two-year deal

Darnell McIntosh was Huddersfield's top try-scorer last season

Huddersfield Giants full-back Darnell McIntosh has signed a new contract with the Super League club until 2021.

The 21-year-old, who is a product of Giants' youth academy, has featured in every game so far this season term.

"When you're in the last season of your contract, it's always in the back of your mind," he told the club website.

"I'm from Huddersfield. Just because there was interest elsewhere I wasn't going to walk away from the club. I think I've made the right decision."

McIntosh continued: "To get something done fairly early on in the season has taken pressure off me."