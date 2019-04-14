Challenge Cup: League 1 Doncaster beat Batley to reach sixth round

Jordan Lilley.
Jordan Lilley's golden-point drop goal sent Bradford Bulls into the Challenge Cup sixth round as they came from 18 points behind with 10 minutes to go
Coral Challenge Cup - sixth round draw
Date: Monday, 15 April Time: 1830-1900 BST Coverage: Draw to be made during Sportsday on BBC News Channel and streamed on BBC Sport website

Third-tier Doncaster are the lowest-ranked side left in the Challenge Cup after they beat Championship outfit Batley 16-12 to reach the sixth round.

Bradford Bulls joined them in the last 16 after producing a remarkable comeback to beat Featherstone 27-26.

Fourth-tier Thatto Heath Crusaders saw their run in the competition ended with a 36-10 home defeat by Dewsbury Rams.

The draw for the sixth round will be televised live on Sportsday on the BBC News Channel from 18:30 BST on Monday.

Doncaster battled from 12-6 behind to beat Batley but their efforts were overshadowed by the amazing turnaround produced by Yorkshire neighbours Bradford.

The Bulls trailed 26-8 to Championship rivals Featherstone with 10 minutes remaining but scored three tries to force extra time and won it with a golden-point drop-goal from Jordan Lilley right on the hooter.

National Conference side Thatto Heath, based in the rugby league hotbed of St Helens, held Dewsbury - two levels above them - 10-10 at half-time but the Championship side pulled away after the break.

The trio join Widnes in Monday's draw after the Vikings ran out comfortable 44-12 winners over York City Knights in another all-Championship affair on Saturday.

How did the Super League clubs do?

Of the four Super League clubs to enter the competition at the fifth-round stage, London Broncos were the only top-flight side to be eliminated.

They lost 24-16 at second-tier Halifax while, in Thursday's other game, Hull KR survived a scare to see off Championship visitors Leigh Centurions 14-10.

Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils both scored 13 tries on Friday as they thrashed League 1 Workington Town 78-6 and second-tier Rochdale Hornets 76-6 respectively.

The remaining eight Super League clubs - St Helens, Warrington, Castleford, Wakefield, Hull FC, defending champions Catalans, Huddersfield and Wigan - join the competition in round six.

From round six onwards, which takes place between 9-12 May, selected ties will be screened live on TV on BBC Sport.

