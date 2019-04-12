Cheyse Blair: Castleford Tigers sign Melbourne Storm centre

Cheyse Blair spent time with Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles before joining Melbourne Storm in 2016

Castleford have signed Melbourne Storm centre Cheyse Blair on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who was an NRL Grand Finalist with Storm in 2016, has averaged a try every 2.4 matches in his NRL career.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: "Cheyse is an experienced outside back from probably the best club in Australia. We are getting a quality performer.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming him and his family to the Tigers."

Blair joined Melbourne in 2016 and was part of that Storm side beaten by Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in the NRL Grand Final, but missed much of the 2017 season with an ankle injury.

"I am really excited and pumped to be joining the club," added Blair. "I am looking forward to getting over there.

"I know Castleford have the best rugby league community and fans and I can't wait to hear their roar."