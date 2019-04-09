Hull FC: Fetuli Talanoa retires ages 31 after latest injury

Fetuli Talanoa scored 54 tries in 114 Super League games with Hull FC

Hull FC winger Fetuli Talanoa has retired from professional rugby league with immediate effect at the age of 31 after suffering another injury setback.

The two-time Challenge Cup winner has failed to make an appearance this term because of knee and wrist problems.

He has called time on his 13-year career, which started with South Sydney in the NRL, after being told he would require surgery on his wrist.

"Injuries have been taking their toll," Talanoa told the club website.

"It has come to a point where I would like to put my family first and take them home closer to our friends and relatives in Australia.

Head coach Lee Radford said Talanoa, who joined the club in 2014 as a free agent after his recovery from a life-threatening bout of pneumonia, has been "a champion bloke" and "popular part" of the squad since his arrival.

"It's a great story of the club bringing someone out of the rugby league wilderness, giving them an opportunity and watching them grasp it with both hands," Radford said.

"It is disappointing to see his career finish in the way it has after a challenging time on and off the field, but he gets to leave the club on his terms and can be extremely proud of his performances for Hull FC."