Jake Mamo: Warrington Wolves back signs contract extension with Super League club

Jake Mamo has scored three tries in six appearances since joining Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves back Jake Mamo has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Super League club until November 2021.

The 24-year-old joined Warrington from Huddersfield in November and has made six appearances since his arrival.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal pretty early on in the season," Mamo told the club's official website.

"The playing squad has made the transition easy. We are performing well and I hope that continues."

Mamo's new contract means he joins Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin in extending their time at the club in the past week.

Since he joined, utility back Mamo has scored three tries for the club, including two in their win against Castleford.