Dom Manfredi: Wigan Warriors winger suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
- From the section Rugby League
Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi has been ruled out for the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage.
The 25-year-old suffered the long-term knee injury during Friday's 38-28 defeat at Castleford Tigers.
He spent almost two years out with the same injury in his other knee between 2016 and 2018.
"This is a devastating blow for Dom and the team. Our focus is on helping him through this," executive director Kris Radlinski told the club website.