Super League: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

Jake Connor has missed five games but returns for the trip to Perpignan

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons have versatile back David Mead and back-rower Ben Garcia in the squad after both missed the past seven games because of injuries.

Ex-Hull prop Sam Moa also features, with half-back Matty Smith and centre Arthur Romano the pair who miss out, the former carrying a knock.

Jake Connor's return is timely for Hull FC, adding extra playmaking options for coach Lee Radford.

The England utility back has missed the last five games with a knee problem.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Casty, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Baitieri, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Houghton, Hadley, Minichello, Westerman, Connor, Thompson, Manu, Lane, Logan, Nzoungou, Washbrook, Ellis, Wynne, Brown