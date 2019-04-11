Challenge Cup: Hull Kingston Rovers survive Leigh Centurions scare

Leigh Centurions' Jonny Pownall
Jonny Pownall is back for a second spell with Leigh Centurions
Coral Challenge Cup
Hull KR (4) 14
Tries: Keinhorst, Shaw, Hall Goals: Shaw
Leigh Centurions (10) 10
Tries: Pownall, Cator Goals: Ridyard

Hull KR survived a major scare at the hands of Championship Leigh Centurions to reach the Challenge Cup sixth round.

Leigh took an early lead through Jonny Pownall's try before Joe Cater went over against his former club with Martyn Ridyard's goal making it 10-0.

Jimmy Keinhorst got Rovers on the board before half-time and, eight minutes from full-time, Ryan Shaw scored in the corner to get them within two points.

Craig Hall touched down to put them ahead with Shaw converting.

Hull KR: Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Tomkins, Hauraki, Lee, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger.

Interchanges: Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Harrison.

Leigh: McNally, Pownall, Thornley, Marsh, Ridyard, Woods, Higham, Brooks, T Adamson, Thornley, L Adamson, Cator, Cox.

Interchanges: Spencer, Gregson, O'Donnell, Emmitt.

Referee: L. Moore.

