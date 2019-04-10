Super League: St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Jonny Lomax has scored five tries in eight Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio commentary plus live text commentary and scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens welcome back Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Jonny Lomax (illness) for the game against Super League leaders Warrington.

The duo missed last week's defeat to Catalans Dragons as the Saints suffered their first loss of the season.

Warrington Wolves recall Jack Hughes after he was rested for the win over London Broncos, with Sitaleki Akauola dropping out.

Like Saints, the Wire have lost just once all season, also to Catalans.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.